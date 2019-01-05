हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul undergoes surgery

Mumbai: Host-actor Maniesh Paul suffered an injury on his thigh and underwent surgery. He says he is now fine.

Maniesh on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself from the hospital bed and captioned: "Injury in the thigh. Had to be operated upon. I am fine now.

The 37-year-old actor did not share details about his injury, but added that he is off to Punjab for a show.

"Off to to punjab for a show... Thanks for the wishes," he added. 

Maniesh was last seen on the "Baa Baaa Black Sheep" in 2018.

