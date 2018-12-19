हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manish Goel

Manish Goel wants to play Devdas on-screen

New Delhi: Actor Manish Goel wants to play the character of Devdas on-screen.

The story of 'Devdas' has been adapted from the novel for the big screen time and again, and performed by icons like Guru Dutt, Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

"I enjoy doing challenging roles. I have a dream role to create 'Devdas'. His story excites me a lot. And the role has every shades to play. I really want to play and create 'Devdas' on-screen," Manish said in a statement.

Manish is currently a part of the supernatural TV show 'Tantra'.

