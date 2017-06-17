close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manisha Koirala 'excited, committed' to clean river Bagmati

Actress Manisha Koirala, who has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of Bagmati clean-up mega campaign, says she is "excited and committed" to be a part of this intiative.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 13:40
Manisha Koirala &#039;excited, committed&#039; to clean river Bagmati
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Manisha Koirala, who has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of Bagmati clean-up mega campaign, says she is "excited and committed" to be a part of this intiative.

Manisha on Saturday took to Twitter to share a photograph of a group of people cleaning up with river. 

Dear Maya movie review: Manisha Koirala's Maya reminds of 'Khamoshi' days
MUST READ
Dear Maya movie review: Manisha Koirala's Maya reminds of 'Khamoshi' days

"Excited and committed to be with all the genuine people's efforts to clean Bagmati," Manisha captioned the image.

The 46-year-old actress also shared that she is looking forward for a "fruitful collaboration to do something constructive". 

"Ready to start now! may efforts are already made and many more to come but the thing is to do our bit with full sincerity! Bagmati. Bagmati safaai maha Abhiyaan. Nepal," Manisha captioned an image of herself and an official letter from the government of Nepal. 

On the silver screen, Manisha's latest silver screen appearance was in "Dear Maya" released in early June this year. The film tells the story about a woman named Maya Devi, who left everything to find love. 

TAGS

Manisha KoiralaBagmati clean-upbagmati campaignNepalKathmanduBollywood actress

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner
People

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was &#039;morphed&#039;!
People

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was...

&#039;Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi&#039; had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta
Television

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' had a lot of sou...

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining
Regional

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali&#039;s birthday
People

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali's birthday

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in &#039;Operation Finale&#039;
Movies

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in 'Operation F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video