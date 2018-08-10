हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala pens her first book titled 'The Book of Untold Stories'

Manisha was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's 'Sanju'. 

Manisha Koirala pens her first book titled &#039;The Book of Untold Stories&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Manisha Koirala has penned her first book titled 'The Book of Untold Stories'. Manisha on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared the look of her first book.

"Thank you Penguin India, Gurveen Chadha for encouraging me to tell stories. '…Untold Stories'. My first book. Hopefully, many would follow as I am loving the process," she said. Manisha, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, will reportedly be authoring the book about the experience of surviving the illness.

On the acting front, Manisha was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's 'Sanju', based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life.

