हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nargis Dutt

Manisha Koirala shares a pic of herself and Nargis Dutt, the resemblance is astonishing!

The film will hit the screens on June 29 this year.

Manisha Koirala shares a pic of herself and Nargis Dutt, the resemblance is astonishing!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Manisha Koirala, who essays the character of Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, recently shared a picture of the late actress and herself dressed as Nargis on her Instagram handle and you will have a hard time spotting the difference.

Manisha posted the picture after the release of the second song 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' from the film. She captioned the post, "My fav song is out now.. #karharmaidaanfateh @hirani.rajkumar @duttsanjay #ranbirkapoor #manishakoirala (sic)."

In the black and white picture, both Manisha and Nargis are seen wearing a saree and donning the typical 70s hairstyle. 

Manisha's look from the film was revealed by the makers a few days back. And just like Ranbir's, the fans were totally spellbound upon seeing her bearing an uncanny resemblance to Nargis. 

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza,  Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser and trailer received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will hit the screens on June 29 this year.

Tags:
Nargis DuttSanjay DuttManisha KoiralaSanju posterKar har maidan fateh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close