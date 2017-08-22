close
Manisha Koirala to visit Nepal's flood-hit region

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala is travelling to the flood-hit Tarai region in Nepal.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 15:12
Manisha Koirala to visit Nepal's flood-hit region

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala is travelling to the flood-hit Tarai region in Nepal.

Manisha, who is a native of Nepal, will be travelling with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for relief work.

The "Dear Maya" actress took to Facebook and expressed that her "heart sank" after hearing the "devastating news".

"First it was earthquake and now its floods. My heart sank with devastating news. I am travelling to Tarai with UNFPA team hoping, praying to be of some use in this crisis," Manisha wrote.

Many areas in Nepal were cut off after the floods and landslides, and many villages and communities are stranded without food, water and electricity, according to reports.

Manisha KoiralaNepalfloodEarthquakeTaraiDear Maya

