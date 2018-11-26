हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar gives summer vibes in a stylish white monokini—See pic

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017.

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017.
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a great mix of beauty with brains. The gorgeous beauty is an avid social media user as well. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a stunning picture of her posing in a stylish white monokini.

Her caption read: "They can never ever take the summer out of me".



View this post on Instagram


"They can never ever take the summer out of me"

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

Isn't she looking simply ravishing? Well, all eyes are set on her next big move. Ever since her pageant win, speculation has been rife that she will make her big screen debut soon. But no official word has been out as yet. The pretty face is often seen at social dos and Bollywood parties though,

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

 

