Manushi Chhillar shows how to get the 'Miss World tan'—See pic

Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is one super combination of good looks and great mind—all in one! The beauty queen has a strong presence on social media and keeps sharing her mind-blowing pictures.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is one super combination of good looks and great mind—all in one! The beauty queen has a strong presence on social media and keeps sharing her mind-blowing pictures.

There is a strong buzz that she might be making her big screen debut in a Karan Johar film soon. However, nothing has been officially announced as yet. Meanwhile, she posted her latest picture on Instagram with a cool caption reading: “The Miss World way of getting a tan.”



The Miss World way of getting a tan.

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

 

