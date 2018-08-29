हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar's latest photoshoot proves nothing can stop her from ruling the world—See pic

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017.

Manushi Chhillar&#039;s latest photoshoot proves nothing can stop her from ruling the world—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is an avid social media user. The beauty with brains made the country proud by winning the much-coveted title and now all eyes are set on her next big move. Speculations are rife that she might be seen making her entry into the movie business soon.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed as yet. Meanwhile, it's her social media presence which is making fans weak at the knees. Her latest photo on Instagram happens to be from a photo shoot and we must say that nothing can stop her from achieving what she wants. Even her caption reads the same. She wrote: “The one with the wind and the curtains”. Even a windy day in Mumbai can’t mess with our photoshoot @theladyinbun”

Gorgeous, isn't it?

Manushi Chhillar made India proud by winning the much-coveted title of Miss World 2017 held in Sanya city, China. It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown. 

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

 

Tags:
Manushi ChhillarManushiMiss World 2017manushi chhillar debutBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close