Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar's latest photoshoot will blow your mind—See pics

Manushi Chhillar&#039;s latest photoshoot will blow your mind—See pics

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a great mix of beauty with brains. The gorgeous dimpled-beauty not only made the country proud by winning the coveted title but also is actively involved in charitable causes, she believes in.

She also happens to be an avid social media user. She recently posted some pictures from her photoshoot for Peacock magazine. Check it out:

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

 

