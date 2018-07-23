हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar's holiday pic in denim shorts will drive away your Monday morning blues

Manushi looks stunning in denim shorts and a black knotted top

Manushi Chillar&#039;s holiday pic in denim shorts will drive away your Monday morning blues
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Miss World Manushi Chillar is a style icon and her Instagram posts often leave us floored. The beautiful Manushi recently gave us all a pleasant surprise when she teemed up with ace actor Ranveer Singh for an ad. Looks like the diva is in London as she took to Instagram to share pics captioning them as, “My place to contemplate A short weekend to myself before getting back to work.” Manushi looks stunning in denim shorts and a black knotted top. The top has 'Thug Life' written over it and is paired perfectly with white shoes and black shades.

Check out her pics here:

 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000. Manushi was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

Manushi Chillarmanushi chillar picsMiss World Manushi ChillarRanveer Singh

