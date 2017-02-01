Manveer Gurjar spoke about his daughter during a conversation with Bani J?

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, who was believed to be a bachelor, is married and has a five-year-old daughter!

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Gaurav Chopra, who was one of celebrity contestants of the tenth edition of the show, recalled an instance when Manveer spoke about his daughter during a conversation with co-contestant Bani J. However, according to Gaurav, Manveer was prompt enough in saying that he was indeed joking!

Interestingly, Manveer projected himself as a bachelor and had reportedly said that he had run away from his home to avoid getting married.

Nonetheless, the Noida boy, who has now become a household name, has remained tight-lipped about the rumours. Interestingly, wedding videos of a man (believed to be Manveer) have surfaced online, thereby adding fuel to the fire.

But there has been no clarification from the man in question yet.