Manveer Gurjar ‘unapologetic’; mother rubbishes son’s marriage rumours?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 commoner contestant Manveer Gurjar has become a household name now. He has not just bagged the trophy of the tenth edition of the popular reality show but also won hearts of Indians across the country. However, speculations about his marital status have dented his image to an extent.

Though his fans remain extremely supportive, many are wondering if he kept his marriage under wraps purposely. According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Manveer’s mother has rubbished rumours of his marriage. She has denied news that suggests the Noida boy is already married and has a five-year-old daughter.

Interestingly, a video posted by the same entertainment portal paints a different picture. On being asked if he is married and has a child, Manveer is heard as saying, “Zaroori thodi hai ki har tag batana pade. Wo sab chalta hai (It’s not necessary that you need to mention every tag. It’s all okay”.

Manveer has neither denied nor admitted to being married but his response has made people wonder even more about the truth.