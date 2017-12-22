Mark Schwahn fired from The Royals over sexual harassment claims

Washington: Showrunner Mark Schwahn, who has been accused of sexual harassment by the cast and crew members of both One Tree Hill and The Royals, has been laid off.

The 51-year-old was suspended last month from The Royals following the allegations made against him by the One Tree Hill cast and crew. Almost, 25 cast and crew members of the E! drama also claimed that Schwahn engaged in 'repeated unwanted sexual harassment', reports Variety.

The Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation said in a statement, "We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals."

"The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring", it added. The Royals is a soap-opera story of a fictionalised version of the British royal family.

Previously, in a letter to Variety 18, women who worked on One Tree Hill came forward and accused Schwahn of sexual harassment.In addition, the One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton claimed that Schwahn repeatedly targeted her and twice tried to force himself on her, kissing her on the mouth without warning and against her will.