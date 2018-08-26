हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta announces 'trial separation' with husband Madhu Mantena

Famous Bollywood designer Masaba Gupta on Saturday took to her Instagram to announce that she and her husband Madhu Mantena have decided to separate on a trial basis

Masaba Gupta announces &#039;trial separation&#039; with husband Madhu Mantena

Mumbai: Famous Bollywood designer Masaba Gupta on Saturday took to her Instagram to announce that she and her husband Madhu Mantena have decided to separate on a trial basis

Daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba tied the knot with Mantena in 2015 in a private ceremony.

Taking to  Instagram, Masaba issued a joint statement that read, "Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'.We also want to say that this is a tough time for us and we want to really protect our privacy at this time. We still hope to find reconciliation in our individual paths and dreams and hence this privacy is important for us now. We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us. All we can say to each of them is give us time and give us love when we reach out to you. We now need a lot of it."

 

 

 

 

Masaba was born to former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and veteran actress Neena Gupta. The couple dated for the longest during the 80s and were most talked about back then. However, both decided to move on in their lives, while Neena is now married to Vivek Mehra, Viv is married to Miriam. Masaba owns the popular designer label 'House of Masaba'.

