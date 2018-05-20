Meet Guy, the dog who accompanied Meghan Markle at the Royal Wedding

New Delhi: Every dog has its day but Guy, a three-year-old beagle, had the most regal one. The adorable furball became the newest furry member of England’s royal family as his mother Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Guy had the absolute privilege to ride alongside Queen Elizabeth II to the Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding ceremony.

(Footage shared by Daily Mail)

Markle brought Guy home in 2015 after spotting him at an adoption event at a pet store in Ontario, Canada. A rescue team had rescued him from the high-kill shelter that week, and he had arrived just in time for the event, reports The Dodo. Although Meghan had adopted two dogs Guy and Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd cross, she only took Guy along with her to the UK from Canada.

The wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan became the first royal bride to walk herself up the aisle at a royal wedding. She was met halfway by Prince Charles, the Duke of Cornwall, who walked her down the aisle of the Quire of the chapel. Her father Thomas Markle was unable to attend due to health issues.

Among the 600 celebrity guests invited to St George Chapel were internationally acclaimed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt and Carey Mulligan among others.

The ceremony took place in presence of Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Prince William, his wife Catherine, Prince Harry`s uncle, Earl Spencer; the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson; and Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton.

