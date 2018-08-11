Meet Nihal Singh Panag Attari, Gul Panag's little bundle of joy

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Six months after his birth, Bollywood actress Gul Panag disclosed the arrival of her baby boy. The actress had managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps and it was only during an interview with a leading daily did she reveal the news. Recently, her father Lt Gen H S Panag shared a picture of the baby on his Twitter handle. They have named him Nihal Singh Panag Attari.

Check out the adorable picture:

Gul Panag got married to longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari on March 13, 2011. The couple got hitched at a Gurdwara in Chandigarh in a traditional Sikh ceremony.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Gul opened up on how she kept it all away from the media.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “Rishi and I have always valued our privacy. Becoming parents is a special experience and we decided that we’d like to go through it without the distraction of public attention. Family and close friends knew about Nihal but we refrained from posting anything on the social media. He is almost six months old and it has been a roller coaster ride! I’m charmed by his gurgles and giggles even if it is a bit of a struggle with erratic sleep and feeding schedules. Life and goals are taking shape parallelly, with a little more coordination between Rishi and me to include Nihal.”

She added, “We had a list of names from everyone and everywhere. Nihal means joy, success and victory that comes with the blessings of God. Rishi and I believe that leading principled, good lives leads to true and lasting success so the name resonated with us.”renzy.

