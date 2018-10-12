हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
mee too

MeeToo hits Bollywood: List of celebs who have been accused of sexual harassment

New Delhi: The #MeeToo movement has taken the Hindi film industry by storm ever since Tanushree Dutta claimed that Nana Patekar had harassed her on the sets of 'Hork Ok Please' back in 2008. Tanushree's allegations stirred the MeeToo movement and since then, names of various celebs have sprung up.

Here is a list of celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment:

Nana Patekar

As mentioned earlier, Nana Patekar's name was the first one to come forward. Tanushree Dutta alleged that Patekar harassed her on sets of 'Horn Ok Please' in the year 2008. many B-Towners supported Tanushree. However, Nana has denied allegations saying 'Jo Jhooth Hai Vo Jhooth Hai'.

Alok Nath

Famous actor Alok Nath has been accused of sexual harassment by TV director and writer Vinta Nanda. After her, several other women came forward and alleged that Alok had sexually harassed them.

Vikas Bahl

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has also been accused of sexual assault. Actress Kangana Ranaut is also among those who have called out to the director.

Subhash Ghai 

Subhash Ghai was accused of harassment by a woman on Twitter. The woman through Twitter post alleged that she was 'drugged and raped' by the filmmaker. However, Ghai has denied allegations.

Rajat Kapoor

Popular actor Rajat Kapoor found him in the controversy when a woman alleged he had sexually harassed her.

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher was accused by singer Sona Mohapatra. Sona claimed that the singer had once placed his hands on her thigh.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman who wrote on Twitter that he had misbehaved with her during a party. Speaking exclusively to Zee News, Abhijeet had said that he doesn't know the woman and he has never met her. 

Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by a journalist. In wake of allegations, Khan chose to step down as director of 'Housefull 4'

