Meghan Markle omits the word 'Obey' from her wedding vows—Details inside

New Delhi: Just a few hours before the most talked about the wedding, Kensington Palace released the official vows of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The vows divulged that Meghan has chosen to omit the word 'Obey' from her vows, following in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.

Her omitted wedding vow will read, " I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

With the intentional removal of the word 'obey' from her wedding vows, Meghan has once again shown support to feminism, a cause she has been a crusader of for a long time.

No such change was observed in Prince Harry's vows which read, " I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.

"Apart from the wedding vows, the whole official 'Order of Service' revealed the detailed schedule of the wedding, detailing about the royal family's arrival, selected readings, and hymns and songs.

It was revealed on Friday, a day before the royal wedding, that Meghan has asked HRH Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle. The revelation came after the news broke out that Meghan's father, Thomas Markel, would not be able to attend the wedding, citing health issues.

The duo will read their vows on May 19 in St. George's Chapel which also saw the weddings of Prince William and Kate in 2011 and of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981. The small chapel is a part of the Windsor Castle premises.