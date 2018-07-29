हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's father upset over her 'sense of superiority'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's "sense of superiority" is disturbing, says her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle&#039;s father upset over her &#039;sense of superiority&#039;

London: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's "sense of superiority" is disturbing, says her father Thomas Markle.

Thomas, 74, fears Meghan won't let him see any future grandchildren, reports dailystar.co.uk.

The retired Hollywood lighting director told The Mail on Sunday: "The men in my family rarely live over 80 so I'd be surprised if I had another 10 years. I could die tomorrow. Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died. Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her."

Thomas said he hoped to be reconciled with his daughter, who he hasn't seen since she wed Prince Harry in May.

He claims he was called by a Royal aid who told him: "You have offended the Royal Family but I can help you make an apology."

Thomas said: "I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won't be silent.

"What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything Meghan is, I made her."

Meghan has reportedly said she has "no choice" but to ignore her father over fears he will leak the private conversations if she speaks to him.

Tags:
Meghan MarkleDuchess of SussexPrince Harry

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close