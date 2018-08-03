हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mel B

Mel B goes skinny dipping with best friend

Singer-actress Mel B went skinny dipping with her best friend in a swimming pool.

Mel B goes skinny dipping with best friend

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Mel B went skinny dipping with her best friend in a swimming pool.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a couple of photographs with her best friend Gary Madatyan, naked in a swimming pool, reports thesun.co.uk.

In one of the pictures, Madatyan grins at the camera as Mel, 43, wraps her arms around his neck and arches her back and lifts herself slightly out of the water.

The star shows off her waist and bottom as she emerges from the water. 

She captioned the picture: "Back to basics. Naked but never ever afraid. Finally, with my Bestie. Blessed. Trust. No judgment. Brutally honest. No drama."

Tags:
Mel BSpice GirlGary MadtayanSpice GirlsStephen Belafonte

Must Watch