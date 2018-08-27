Mel B to enter rehab after reaching crisis point

Washington D.C.: `Spice Girls` singer Mel B has gone public about her decision to enter rehab after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, following an `incredibly difficult` past six months.

In a recent interview, the 43-year-old star opened up about her personal battles and how hard it has been for her to cope up with all the emotions. She also talked about being aware of hitting a "crisis point" and also elucidated how she dealt with it.

Prioritizing her health, the star she will enter a therapy program in the UK. She has also been working with a writer on her book, `Brutally Honest`,she said, "it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues.

The singer has faced a number of hardships, including the death of her father in March 2017 and a contentious divorce battle with producer Stephen Belafonte. (ANI)