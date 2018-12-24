Men are more sensitive and fragile: Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles: Pop diva Jennifer Lopez believes men are ''much more fragile and sensitive'' than women.

The singer said strong and assertive females have to ''tiptoe'' around their male counterparts.

"I think as women, we have to do that all the time. We're said to be the more fragile, sensitive gender, but I think the truth is that men are much more fragile and sensitive. And we have to be stronger and more conscious of not hurting fragile egos at times.

"So it's a line you do have to tiptoe on all the time - especially as a strong, assertive woman, which can be off-putting to men who are not confident and secure on their own," Lopez told Vanity Fair magazine.

Meanwhile, the singer previously admitted it took her a ''long time'' to believe in herself.