हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

#MeToo: Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh voice their opinion against Sajid Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan on Thursday was accused by three for sexually abusing them. The women took to social media to share their horrific experiences. Sajid, who was directing 'Housefull 4', has now stepped down from his post and has asked people not to pass judgements until the truth is out.

#MeToo: Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh voice their opinion against Sajid Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan on Thursday was accused by three for sexually abusing them. The women took to social media to share their horrific experiences. Sajid, who was directing 'Housefull 4', has now stepped down from his post and has asked people not to pass judgements until the truth is out.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour. 
I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions."

While Riteish Deshmukh who shared a great rapport with Sajid, took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply disturbing to hear and read the news of so many women who had to go through these incidents of harassment in various fields. I think it is extremely brave of every woman to have shared their stories.. all need to be heard and not judged. I stand with them today. #MeToo. w.r.t Housefull 4, I second Akshay Kumar's stand."

'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It happens to be the fourth instalment of the Housefull series. Sajid Khan also directed the first two instalments of the film. It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2019.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon.

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarSajid KhanRiteish DeshmukhAkshay KumarHousefull 4

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close