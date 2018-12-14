हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
#MeToo in India was historic, revolutionary: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh said Thursday the #MeToo movement has been very impactful in India and he hopes there is a change in the patriarchal thinking of Indian men.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh said Thursday the #MeToo movement has been very impactful in India and he hopes there is a change in the patriarchal thinking of Indian men.

"The #MeToo movement was historic, revolutionary. It has made guys take stock and think and, that itself, is a big thing. It has been hugely impactful and significant," Ranveer said at the Times Network India Economic Conclave 2018.

Ranveer said what happened in the last two months was a revolution. "It was happening all too fast, quickly. It was a revolution. You had perpetrators who aren't working anymore. It made a huge impact from where I stand. In my perception, what the movement should have done, I think it has. It has changed to a large extent the way men think.

"Every man thinks twice, they are afraid. They think if they do something wrong, it is going to be called out. It had made a huge impact at the ground level."

When asked about his idea of consent, the 'Padmavaat' actor said the thinking of men needs to change.

"We have, for the longest time, lived in a patriarchal society. Men feel very entitled in their species, in my surroundings at least. Fortunately, I have had an upbringing, my father has always been out, so I was raised by four women, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, so I have a different way of looking at it. 

"I also studied in America where gender dynamics are very different, the outlook and view on sex is very different. I have had that kind of exposure. I have seen guys who have a sense of entitlement that is deeply ingrained in them and they laugh at you if you tell them otherwise."

The actor said he would like to lead by example in his life. "I am hoping as a thought leader to contribute towards some positive change, by just leading in example, I am hoping I make some change. It's too slow moving," he said.

Ranveer, however, thinks India needs educational training in understanding the true meaning of consent. "These things have to start from foundational, fundamental level. Parents need to pass on to kids and schools to students. What you understand of the world and the interactions while growing up," he said.

