हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
#MeToo

#MeToo: It was fairly well known that Sajid Khan is a creep, tweets Amrita Puri

Sajid has been named by actresses Sonali Chopra and Rachel White and one journalist for sexual misconduct.   

#MeToo: It was fairly well known that Sajid Khan is a creep, tweets Amrita Puri
Pic courtesy: @_Amrita_Puri, @SimplySajidK (Twitter)

Mumbai: Multiple women have come out to share their unpleasant #MeToo experiences involving filmmaker Sajid Khan. The director, who is quite popular in the film industry has stepped down from his directorial post (he was directing the fourth instalment of the superhit franchise Housefull) following allegations of sexual misconduct. And now, actress Amrita Puri has tweeted against Khan by calling him a "creep".

Puri, who has worked in 'Aisha', 'Blood Money' and 'Kai Po Che!' tweeted: "It was fairly well known that @SimplySajidK is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes. I was warned to stay away from him if I ever came across him. I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family. (sic)."

Her tweet has not gone down well with Khan's cousin Farhan Akhtar. 

Akhtar tweeted: "I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not. @_Amrita_Puri (sic)."

When Sajid Khan made news for all wrong reasons, his sister Farah Khan and cousin Farhan Akhtar reacted to the entire controversy by posting:

"This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. (sic)."

"I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour. 
I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions. (sic)."

Sajid has been named by actresses Sonali Chopra and Rachel White and one journalist for sexual misconduct. He has been called out not just for harassment but also for exposing his manhood to women, IANS report suggests.

Soon after Sajid's name made headlines vis-à-vis #MeToo movement, superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to request the producers of Housefull 4 to halt the shoot until further investigations.

Sajid had directed the first two instalments of the Housefull series. He was replaced by Sajid-Farhad in the third edition and was roped in again for the fourth instalment. But now that he has been accused of sexual misconduct, the makers have replaced him again.

Farhad Samji has stepped into the shoes of the director to help the film.

Tags:
#MeTooSajid KhanAmrita PuriHousefull 4Farhan AkhtarSexual harassmentSexual misconduct

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close