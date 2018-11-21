MeToo movement: FIR against actor Alok Nath over alleged rape charges

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Alok Nath after the writer-producer victim accused the actor of allegedly raping her. Alok Nath has been booked for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The case has been registered at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police station under Section 376 of the IPC on the complaint filed by the victim," said Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Manoj Sharma.

Earlier in October, the victim had lodged a complaint with police against actor Alok Nath, who allegedly raped and sexually harassed her in the 90s. In the ongoing #MeToo movement, she had narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post in October.

She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Alok Nath played a lead role. In the wake of these allegations, the 62-year-old actor Nath was recently expelled from the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).