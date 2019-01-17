हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MeToo movement great, but there has to be some due process: Emraan Hashmi

Hirani has been accused by a woman "assistant" who worked with him in "Sanju".

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi, amid an allegation of sexual harassment against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has said that the #MeToo movement is great but one that needs a proper process of investigation.

Emraan was interacting with the media to promote "Why Cheat India" at a multiplex along with co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary here on Wednesday.

Asked about it Emraan said: "Right now, he is not proven guilty. I can't really speak on the matter because I don't know the details. If the allegations are true, then there has to be some kind of action taken. But we don't know just as yet. This is a thing with this movement."

"It's a great movement but there has to be some kind of due process. We just jump the gun and start making accusations. We understand that the accusations have been made but there has to be some kind of process where there is some kind of investigation, so I hope that gets done for the girl."

Talking about "Why Cheat India", Emraan said: "It's very relevant film about education system and things that are holding it down and corruption that has plagued it so I feel it's really a unique high-concept subject and we are hoping for the best with the release of our film."

"Why Cheat India" is written and directed by Soumik Sen. It will release on Friday.

