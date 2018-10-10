हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twinkle Khanna

#MeToo Movement: Twinkle Khanna gives a shout-out to all the brave women

Women from the film industry and other walks of life have exposed names of men who have sexually exploited them.   

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter Wednesday to express her thoughts on the #MeToo movement in India. Khanna, who has always been vocal about her thoughts and views, has given "a shout out to all the brave women making the world safer".

Twinkle tweeted: "Hearing stories, identifying in different ways has led to a churning within,long conversations,talking to my mom too about all the things we internalized as working women.Scabs picked at hurt again but it is worth it.A shout out to all the brave women making the world safer #MeToo (sic)."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hearing stories,identifying in different ways has led to a churning within,long conversations,talking to my mom too about all the things we internalized as working women.Scabs picked at hurt again but it is worth it.A shout out to all the brave women making the world safer <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MeToo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MeToo</a></p>&mdash; Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) <a href="https://twitter.com/mrsfunnybones/status/1049881029777993728?ref_src=tws...">10 October 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Women from the film industry and other walks of life have exposed names of men who have sexually exploited them. 

The #MeToo campaign in India gained momentum after Tanushree Dutta recently recounted a ten-year-old case of misconduct allegedly involving actor Nana Patekar. In a written complaint to CINTAA a decade ago, Tanushree had accused Patekar of misconduct while shooting for an item song for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss'.

Since then, a number of women from the film fraternity have extended support to her and the list includes - Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Rucha Chada, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra.

Even a number of men from the industry have raised their voices against sexual misconduct. Farhan Akhtar, Pulkit Samrat, Hansal Mehra and Vir Das have condemned acts of sexual harassment against women.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan feels that the #MeToo movement gaining momentum is a positive sign and she believes that talking on women empowerment should be a continuous process.

"I think it is a good sign how the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum", Aishwarya said.

The 44-year-old actress believes that speaking up for women to help them find a voice is a continuous process and that the social media is helping them find an audience to share their story.

(With IANS inputs)

