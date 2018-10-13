हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sussane Khan

#MeToo platform being used badly in India: Sussane Khan

Sussanne Khan feels that the #MeToo movement in India is being ineptly used by women.

#MeToo platform being used badly in India: Sussane Khan

Mumbai: Sussanne Khan feels that the #MeToo movement in India is being ineptly used by women.

The 39-year-old, while speaking with the media on Friday, further stated that the campaign is being used for false accusations.

"I definitely feel there is a lot of false pretenses, false allegations and a crazy behaviour. They are using a platform badly and that's not a good thing," she said, adding, "If they use the platform correctly, it's supposed to be a good thing."

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood a year ago, took flight in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. The campaign is now gaining momentum with allegations being levelled against prominent personalities. Voicing a differing opinion, actor Fardeen Khan said that the allegations need to be taken very seriously.

"This is a worldwide phenomenon that is going on. Women, especially in this condition, are vulnerable. I do believe they deserve the benefit of the doubt but at the same time I do not believe that making an allegation against someone automatically assumes guilt," he said.

The 'Heyy Babyy' star added that there needs to be a fair process "as it is a very serious and an important issue. Any allegations of this nature have to be taken extremely seriously."

Sussane KhanMetoo movementTanushree DuttaFardeen Khan

