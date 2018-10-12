Michelle Obama backs #MeToo movement

Washington D.C: The former United States first lady, while announcing her newly-launched Global Girls Alliance--an initiative that is focused on improving education for women and girls, was asked to comment on the backlash that the movement has been attracting from men, who are wondering "What about us?" According to a report by E Online, commenting on the same, Michelle said, "That`s what happens with change. Change is not a direct smooth path. There`s going to be bumps and resistance. There has been a status quo in terms of the way women have been treated, what their expectations have been in a society and that is changing and there`s going to be a little upheaval. There`s going to be a little discomfort, but I think it`s up to the women out there to say, `Sorry that you feel uncomfortable, but I`m now paving the way for the next generation." While appreciating the gravity of the movement, Michelle also asserted that there is more to be done for women and girls. "I`m surprised at how much has changed, but how much has not changed and I think that`s where the fire is coming from," she said.

Further weighing on the #MeToo movement, Michelle described the world as a 'dangerous' place for women and girls while adding that 'enough is enough'. "Enough is enough. The world is sadly a dangerous place for women and girls and we see that again and again and I think young women are tired of it. They`re tired of being undervalued. They`re tired of being disregarded. They`re tired of their voices not being invested in and heard and it`s not just around the world, that`s happening right here in this country and if we`re going to change that, we have to give them the tools and the skills through education to be able to lift those voices up," she said.

Earlier this week, first lady Melania Trump, while commenting on the same issue, had said that if women are accusing men of something, then they should show some hard evidence."You cannot just say to somebody `Oh I was sexually assaulted, or you did that to me,` because sometimes the media goes too far. The way they portray some stories; it`s not correct, it`s not right," she had stated.