Race 3

Mika Singh gets London dancing to Race 3's 'Party Chale On' song —Watch

Race 3 will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Race 3 is one of the biggest and highly-awaited film releases of this year. The movie will hit the silver screens on June 15, on the occasion of Eid. The songs of the film have been released on YouTube and they are absolutely mind-blowing! The latest song to have been released is 'Party Chale On' sung by Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur. The song stars the lead actors of the film namely Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor.

On Sunday evening, Anil took to Twitter and shared a video in which Mika is singing the peppy number on the streets of London! The video shows people enjoy the song and even dancing on it. 

Mr. Kapoor wrote- “When the King gets the party started, the #PartyChaleOn!! @MikaSingh gets London grooving to our latest track from #Race3! @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @gaana #Race3 #Race3ThisEid”

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing. 

The film is produced by Tips Films and has been helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza. 

