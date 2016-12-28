Mika Singh says Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt are following him! - Here's why

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Mika Singh is not only known for his chartbuster songs but also for his quirky sense of humour. The 39-year-old vocalist has time and again made it to the headlines with his unexpected statements. Recently, Mika did something very similar.

Mika was asked to open up about the actresses who are also creating quite some waves behind the microphone. And, his reaction was totally epic.

"Sonakshi, Alia and Shraddha are following me. I love and respect you and thank you for following me, as you wanted to become a superstar, like Mika Singh," ANI quoted him as saying.

The 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' sensation further said, "Why are people turning singers now? Just because they want to become superstar like Mika Singh- a popular, melodious and rich singer. My Best wishes for all of them!"

OMG! Now, we didn't see that coming.

On the professional front, the year 2016 turned out to be quite successful for Mika. He topped the charts by lending his voice to films like 'Mastizaade', 'Housefull 3', 'Sultan' and 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'.