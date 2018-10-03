हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson loved chicken biryani, got sherwani in India

Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson gorged on chicken biryani and took home a traditional sherwani, says celebrity bodyguard Shera.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson gorged on chicken biryani and took home a traditional sherwani, says celebrity bodyguard Shera.

Shera and Tiger Security Services were specially roped in to handle the security for Tyson, who was in Mumbai on his maiden visit to launch mixed martial arts league, Kumite 1 League.

Shera, who is known for guarding Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, said in a statement: "Tyson is such a modest and straightforward person. He has definitely eased up over the years but I admire his inspirational spirit and positive outlook.

"He seemed to admire the culture, cuisine and hospitality of the country. His favourite dish was chicken biryani and he did manage to take home a sherwani."

Tyson visited Mumbai and Agra.

"Though he visited Dharavi and Taj Mahal, he didn't indulge in any popular touristy activities as such. Since I was accompanying him, a lot of fans approached me in the hope that Salman Khan and Mike Tyson would be getting into the ring together for the league.

"Once you work with Salman Khan, handling any celebrity becomes a cakewalk."

Tyson also appreciated Shera's security services.

