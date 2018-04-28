Mila Kunis gushes over her 'world's greatest' husband Ashton Kutcher

Washington D.C.: Mila Kunis believes she has the 'world's greatest husband'.

The 34-year-old actress said, "I swear, I got very lucky, man. I got a man that has got a lot of patience and is incredibly supportive of our family," E!online reported.

The couple, who met 20 years ago on the set of a show and got married two and a half years ago, share two kids, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, who is 1.5 years old.

Check out some of their photos here:

On the work front, is all geared up for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'.