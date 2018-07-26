हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Miles to go, but truly grateful: Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has made her mark in Hollywood, feels happy to find her name in Variety 500 most influential business leaders list. She says that she has miles to go but is grateful for "every step we take".

Miles to go, but truly grateful: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has made her mark in Hollywood, feels happy to find her name in Variety 500 most influential business leaders list. She says that she has miles to go but is grateful for "every step we take".

The "Quantico" actress on Thursday took to her Instagram account and thanked Variety for considering her as an influential personality once again.

She wrote: "Big thanks to Variety for including me in your 'variety500' for the second year in a row."

Also, she expressed her gratitude to her team for always supporting and helping her at each step.

"What makes this one extra special is the little name right above mine, Purple Pebble Pictures, stories are at the heart of everything we do, regardless of genre or language, and it is a wonderful feeling to know we are on the right path.

"This would not be possible without my team, and most importantly, my incredible partner and co-founder, Madhumalati. Feels like miles to go, but truly grateful for every step we take," added Priyanka.

Priyanka is currently preparing for Shonali Bose's biographical drama film "The Sky Is Pink".

