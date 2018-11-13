Miley Cyrus feels devastated after losing home in California wildfires

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Washington: American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus feels devastated as she lost her home in the raging California wildfires. The singer revealed that the house she shares with her fiance and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, and her pets "no longer stands," but that everyone including the animals were evacuated safely.

The 25-year-old singer took to her official Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted about the same, "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that`s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff`s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $ , Time , Supplies I love you more than ever , Miley," she wrote.

She added links on her Twitter to the American Red Cross, California Community Foundation and several other organisations aiding with recovery efforts for the victims and people of the state.

Cyrus and Hemsworth are the latest stars to be affected by the raging fires. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rainn Wilson, Alyssa Milano, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler were forced to evacuate their homes due to the multiple wildfires in Northern and Southern California. The wildfires have so far caused the death of 30 people, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The `We Can`t Stop` singer had purchased her USD 2.5 million four-bedroom home in Malibu to stay with her fiance Hemsworth, after the two rekindled their romance, reported US Weekly.

She wrote her 2017 single Malibu about the actor and their home in the beachside city. The couple started dating after meeting on the sets of their 2009 movie titled The Last Song.

