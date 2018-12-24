Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth get secretly married over the weekends?

New Delhi: Seems like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have tied the knot on Sunday night.

According to the couple's surfer friend Conrad Carr's Instagram story, the two got hitched in a hush-hush manner in the presence of a close group of family and friends. In one of the videos, Liam and his brothers Chris and Luke can be seen doing shots with Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background.

In another picture, Miley can be seen wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress, while Hemsworth is dressed in a traditional tux with a boutonniere pinned to his jacket`s lapel.

If that wasn't proof enough of the wedding bells, the two can also be seen holding a knife while posing in front of a white cake, which looks like a wedding cake.

The much-in-love couple dated for years before the Australian actor finally decided to pop the question in 2012.

However, it wasn't long before the two decided to end their engagement.

But with Liam and Miley, it was never off the table. By summer 2016, the couple got back together and started dating in full swing.

And it has been all about romance and love ever since, a proof of which is their social media banter.