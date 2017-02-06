Miley Cyrus performs Lakshmi puja
IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:20
Los Angeles: When people in the US were busy watching Super Bowl, singer Miley Cyrus performed Lakshmi Puja, complete with a `fruit bowl`.
Cyrus shared a photograph of the rituals of the puja -- a way to worship the goddess of wealth -- on social media platform Instagram. The image shows a traditional Hindu prayer set-up.
"FruitBowl over Super... offering," Cyrus captioned the image.
In another image, the 24-year-old songstress was spotted carrying large colourful cushions into a building near her Malibu home on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Yet another photograph featured a traditional Indian set up with floor cushions, and a floor scattered with flower petals.
Candles in glass jars dotted the area, and Cyrus posted: "Puja".
