Miley Cyrus sends cat emoji to Grande after split with Davidson

After singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson broke off their engagement in October, singer Miley Cyrus let a cat emoji do the talking as she offered the "Thank U, Next" singer her support.

Miley Cyrus sends cat emoji to Grande after split with Davidson

Los Angeles: After singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson broke off their engagement in October, singer Miley Cyrus let a cat emoji do the talking as she offered the "Thank U, Next" singer her support.

On The Howard Stern Show earlier this month, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" artist revealed that she "did write" to Grande following the split, reports people.com.

"I'm an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes," Cyrus told Stern.

"I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes. I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit.

"It felt like to me, it felt maybe like a little, ‘Oh hey, someone loves you. If it's not working, here I am,'" Cyrus added.

Grande replied with the clouds emoji. "It all said everything," Cyrus said of the emoji exchange. "I think she was saying, ‘I'm okay, and I'm here. … Thank you for thinking of me.' That's what I think it meant."

Cyrus and Grande go back a few years. In 2015, the stars recorded a music video for "Don't Dream It's Over" as they rocked animal onesies to raise awareness for Cyrus' The Happy Hippie Foundation.

