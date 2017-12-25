Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar run barefoot in Goa—Pic inside

New Delhi: Indian supermodel-actor Milind Soman is known for being a fitness icon in the country. The dashing handsome celebrity, who looks his best in the 50s is rumoured to be dating an Assamese girl named Ankita Konwar.

Just like Milind, even Ankita is a fitness freak. The Marathon runner recently shared a picture on his Instagram where the adorable duo can be seen running barefoot on the beach.

In fact, Milind Soman's mother, Usha Soman, who is 78 is also into health and fitness. She not only runs marathon along with her son but earlier this year, the proud son took to Instagram and shared a video where his mother can be seen doing plank and that too she pulled off for more than a minute.

She did plank wearing a saree. Imagine! Not just that, the super momma is going to try push ups very soon. Earlier, she had joined son Milind in a Marathon run near Manor.

Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.