Milind Soman

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's barefoot wedding in Spain looks dreamy! Pics

New Delhi: The handsome former supermodel Milind Soman and pretty Ankita Konwar had a traditional wedding at Alibaug on April 22, 2018. The duo's wedding ceremony pictures went viral on the internet and the fans couldn't be happier for them. Soon, they took off for their honeymoon and again their romantic clicks gave couple goals to netizens.

Now, the duo is majorly into fitness and running forms their core strength. The couple often runs marathon barefoot but did you know that Ankita always wanted to have a barefoot wedding? Well, sounds unusual, right? Just so you know, they actually did it in Spain.

The duo took to Instagram and shared the pictures:

Earlier, in the year, the couple's Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.

