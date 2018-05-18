Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's honeymoon pics prove they are total beach bums—Photos

New Delhi: Supermodel-actor and fitness freak Milind Soman married his longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar at Alibaug on April 22, 2018. The wedding was a private affair and only family and close friends were seen in attendance. Although several pictures and videos of the duo went viral as they enjoyed their marriage festivities.

The duo is currently enjoying their honeymoon and recently shared their pictures on social media. Both Milind and Ankita are total beach bums and their photos are solid proof of it.

Check out pics:

The awesome couple's marriage festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals and took place at Alibaug. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge. Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.

Here's wishing the couple, a happy married life!