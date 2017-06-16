Milind Soman is in LOVE one more time and we bet you can't guess her name!

close
One of the most handsome and fit models, India has ever produced, Milind Soman, 51, has found love again. Yes! His Instagram account is suggesting that the dashing Marathon runner is in love with a girl, who looks almost half his age.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:25
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most handsome and fit models, India has ever produced, Milind Soman, 51, has found love again. Yes! His Instagram account is suggesting that the dashing Marathon runner is in love with a girl, who looks almost half his age.

According to dnaindia.com, the girl is named Ankita Konwar and Milind has been expressing his love for her on his social media handle quite often. The supermodel has had his share of affairs in the past, including the much talked about relationship with actress Shahana Goswami.

Milind shared some pictures with his ladylove on Instagram. Here check them out:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was lately in news for dating a 23-year-old girl, who works in Phantom productions. The director shared the pictures of them together on Instagram. Kashyap is 44-year-old. 

TAGS

Milind SomanAnurag Kashyapmilind soman girlfriendBollywoodSupermodelshubhra shettyankita konwar

