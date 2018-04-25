Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar's heartfelt note on how her thoughts about 'wedding' changed will melt your heart—Pics

New Delhi: Supermodel turned actor Milind Soman married his longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018. The dreamy wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The marriage festivities which were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals reportedly took place at Alibaug.

Ankita, who hails from Assam recently took to her Instagram account and shared some more pictures from her sangeet, Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. But what caught our attention was the heartwarming note she wrote as a caption. She beautifully expressed how her thoughts changed about the whole concept of weddings.

Check it out here: “Growing up, I personally never liked weddings felt like a lot of effort for no good reason. Attended no one’s wedding but my only sister’s!

But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together.

We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing.

Thank you #Vinod #bubbee #medha #Subodh Thank you @anjubangalore and Monia for helping us save those memories forever! Thank you @officialmadhujain @ashima.kapoor @arpita__mehta @ambikapradhanartistry for the looks

Thank you all for your lovely wishes! You all make this world beautiful loads of love.”

Besides the couple sharing their pictures from the gala event, friends and fan clubs too thronged the social media platforms with videos and photos. Milind, 52, dated Ankita for a long time before entering matrimony. Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. Their Instagram is a solid proof of how much staying healthy is important for them.

A few days back, Ankita shared a heartwarming picture on her social media account with a picture which had the couple holding hands. What grabbed the attention was the glittering diamond ring she wore.

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.

Here's wishing the couple a super happy married life!