हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mira Rajput

Mira Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in style as she steps out in Bandra — Pics inside

Dressed in a mustard-coloured top and black maternity jeggings, Mira was flaunting her bump with any hesitant.

Mira Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in style as she steps out in Bandra — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is pregnant with her second child and is in her third trimester. She can often be seen alone in the suburbs of the city pampering herself with her gang of girls. 

This time, Mira was snapped chilling out with her friends outside an eatery joint in Bandra. Dressed in a mustard-coloured top and black maternity jeggings, Mira was flaunting her bump with any hesitant.

Check out her photos here:  

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Shahid recently hosted a baby shower for wife Mira at their Mumbai residence and the adorable couple looked every bit much-in-love. The function was attended by the 'Dhadak' couple Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid's father and actor Pankaj Kapoor among others.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents of Misha in August 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Recently, Shahid and Mira took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child in the cutest way possible. The couple shared a picture of Misha with a drawing of several balloons and the words 'Big Sister' written in the background!

Tags:
Mira RajputShahid KapoorBollywoodMira Rajput baby showerShahid Mira baby showerMira Rajput baby bump

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close