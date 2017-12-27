Mira Kapoor’s latest Instagram post will melt your heart – See pic

Mumbai: Mrs Shahid Kapoor aka Mira Rajput took to Instagram Tuesday to share an adorable pic with daughter Misha.

In the pic, we can see the happy family – daddy Shahid, mommy Mira and baby daughter Misha posing for a candid pic wearing a broad smile.

The pic will give you family goals and you would want to connect with your loved ones for sure on seeing it.

Check it out here:

Warm winter love #happyholidays A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 5:05am PST

For the unversed, Mira was chosen by Shahid’s parents and the couple had an arranged marriage. The two solemnised their marriage in presence of members of Radha Soami Satsang Bease group at a Gurudwara in an intimate ceremony in the outskirts of the NCR on July 7, 2015.

The couple welcomed their first bundle of joy – a daughter – on August 26, 2016. The little one who they named Misha (Misha has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid) is a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler now. She has an infectious smile and looks a lot like her father Shahid.

On the work front, Shahid has teamed up with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh for a film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. And now, he is awaiting the release of Padmavati, a film also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Shahid plays Rajput warrior Maharawal Ratan Singh and has been paired with Deepika, who essays Rani Padmavati.