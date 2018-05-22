Mira Rajput flaunts baby bump as she leaves with Shahid Kapoor for Delhi — See pics

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are expecting their second child, were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. The couple left Mumbai on Tuesday and arrived in New Delhi to meet Mira's parents. However, their one-year-old daughter Misha was not spotted with them.

While Shahid kept his look casual, Mira opted for a traditional raw silk churidar-kurta and was comfortable travelling with a faintly visible baby bump.

Here are their photos from the airport:

Shahid announced Mira's second pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture of Misha on Instagram. In the photo, Misha was lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background!

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. recently, reports were that the shooting of the film, which kicked off in Uttarakhand in February this year, had come to a halt over several issues including the non-payment of dues.

However, things seem to have sorted now as producer Prernaa Arora KriArj Entertainment, who was earlier producing the film, has moved out of the project. And producer Bhushan Kumar has taken over the film. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' takes a realistic look at an electricity theft scam and is scheduled to release on August 31.

Shahid has also been roped in for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The original starring Vijay Devarakonda was an overnight sensation among the Telugu audience and the fact that the 'Padmaavat'star is all set into Vijay's shoes has only made the news more exciting among his fans.



Earlier, speculations were being made that either Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan has been considered by the makers to play the female lead opposite the actor. However, the latest reports suggest that Tara Sutaria has been finalised as the female protagonist in the film.