Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput hugs hubby Shahid Kapoor and the pic is awwdorable!

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

Mira Rajput hugs hubby Shahid Kapoor and the pic is awwdorable!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one lucky man, we say! Doting wifey Mira Rajput never misses a moment of expressing her love for hubby dearest. She recently took to Instagram and shared an awwdorable picture.

Her love-filled caption reads: “Find someone you can hug, kiss and kick. And then don’t ever let them go.”

Find someone you can hug, kiss and kick. And then don’t ever let them go

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Isn't it simply cutesy? Well, Mira is expecting their second child and the picture is from her baby shower which was attended by family and close friends. Earlier this month, the pictures from her baby shower had gone viral on the internet. The duo often posts adorable couple pictures on their social media handles sending fans into a tizzy!

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple got blessed with a cute baby girl named Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016.

Mira and Shahid first appeared together in Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 5 and that's when we first saw how beautifully the star wife articulates her opinion.

ShaMira, like their fans call them, are certainly a major inspiration to all the young married couples!

