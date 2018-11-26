Mira Rajput posts a heartwarming birthday wish for her father

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput plays all roles in life efficiently. She is a loving wife, a protective wife and also a darling daughter. On her father's 60th birthday, Mira posted a series of pictures with her father along with a beautiful caption.

She wrote, "Happy 60th Dad. From you we have learned to love, to pray, to excel, to thank, to live."

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September this year.

Mira and Shahid made featured on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 5 last year. It was for the first time that Mira appeared on national television along with hubby Sasha.

Ever since the duo has made several appearances together and is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai.